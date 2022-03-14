GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s an organization in West Michigan that steps in and fills the gap and trains high school students. The Revive & Thrive Project provides free home -delivered meals to those facing a health crisis. The clients they serve have a tremendous need for nourishment while they’re going through a very difficult time and lack the support to put a healthy meal on the table. Wendy Borden is the Founder and Executive Director of Revive & Thrive Project, she brought it to West Michigan after feeling the personal impact of not being able to make nutritious meals during a health crisis. The program also helps to teach teen volunteers about healthy foods, job skills and building confidence.