GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Camp Tall Turf has helped to create smiles, friendships and memories for children for over 55 years. Located in Walkerville, Camp Tall Turf offers kids ages 8-13 the chance to learn new things, make new friends and, most importantly, have so much fun.

It’s not too late for your kids to experience all that Camp Tall Turf has to offer, with one more session left this season. The last session’s theme is Camp’s Got Talent, and it takes place from July 25 to Aug. 1. You can learn how to register for the camp here.

Camp Tall Turf staff are intensively trained and ready to create a positive, fun and safe camp environment for your children. The camp is intentional about hiring a diverse staff. Camp Tall Turf wants to represent different parts of the community as a part of its reconciliation mission.

Ministering to around 500 youth yearly, with campers visiting from Kent County to Chicago. Camp Tall Turf offers transportation and financial assistance to be an all-inclusive camp. You can learn more about Camp Tall Turf here.

Sponsor The DeVos Family Foundation