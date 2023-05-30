GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) -The Baxter Community Center in Grand Rapids is putting in the work to support our youth. Some of their services include their Child Development Center, Baxter Out of School community programs, a greenhouse and garden, and a marketplace full of essentials to provide for neighbors in the community. Everything done at the Baxter Community Center is about allowing folks to live their best lives, especially when it comes to our kids.

The Child Development Center uses an age specific curriculum to prepare students from six weeks old through Pre-K. You can learn more about the Child Development Center here. The Baxter Community Center also offers a readiness program and free preschool for children who are four years old.

While they offer great educational programs during school hours, they also feature Out of School programming. Summer at Baxter is exciting as students will join the Baxter Community Center every weekday for some learning fun.

They also offer an after school program that provides learning opportunities to children in our community who don’t have access to school. You can learn more about both programs here.

The Baxter Community Center also features a wonderful greenhouse and garden. Each year they grow 4,000 plants for neighbors in the community to purchase for just a dollar per plant. Higher Education comes with a need for higher nutrition.

The center also features a children’s garden where they grow fresh produce used in school. Children are exposed to new and different foods that are delicious and nutritional. Children at the Baxter Community Center have a fresh palette, and they know what real food tastes like. You can learn more about the Greenhouse and children’s garden here.

Sponsor The DeVos Family Foundation