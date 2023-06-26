GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Hope Network empowers people in Michigan to achieve their highest level of independence. To accomplish this, it offers three distinct areas of service: nero rehabilitation, behavior mental health services and developmental community services. You can learn more about its services here.



“Everyone has hopes and dreams and together we can help each other reach our full potential.” Dan DeVos

Michigan Education CORPS

Offering a variety of services and programs to help community members throughout Michigan, Hope Network functions as a connective tissue that helps people advance where they need to go.

When it comes to supporting children, an initiative that Hope Network created is the Michigan Education CORPS. This program provides academic intervention for students ages 3 to the 8th grade in reading and math.

In a decade, the program has served over 22,000 students in Michigan. You can learn more about the Michigan Education CORPS here.

The DeVos Family Foundation