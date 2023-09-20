GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Art is an essential part of the human experience. It allows us to tap into our creativity and build connections with our community. A local nonprofit organization, Artists Creating Together (ACT), empowers individuals with disabilities to learn, grow and celebrate through the arts. Throughout West Michigan, ACT hosts unique programs, events and studio classes to enrich the lives of everyone!

Recently, ACT, Meijer, and Baudville volunteers hosted an outdoor art festival at Pine Grove Learning Center, where students were drawing, painting, playing with bubbles, and interacting with their peers. This year’s theme at Pine Grove Learning Center is We’re Better Together, and this inclusive event truly showcases the beauty of community collaboration and working side by side.

“Having those opportunities to create and build community with other people. For us, it means that we’re in a healthier community,” Kait Polzin, Community Arts Captain at ACT, said.

“It’s just so fun to be able to get out of the classroom and make the learning an outdoor experience. We love to do creative things in the classroom, but it just means so much to us when ACT comes and does this with us. It’s a great partnership,” Pam Seymour, Teacher at Pine Grove Learning Center, said. “It lets our brains be creative. It just brings the creative side of everyone out, no matter what their ability.”

Learn more about Artists Creating Together on the organization’s website. To find additional information regarding the Pine Grove Learning Center, click here.

Sponsored by the DeVos Family Foundation