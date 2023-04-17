GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-For many of us where we live right now determines where we get our medical treatment from. According to an article published by the Department of Health and Human services, roughly 20 percent of Americans live in rural areas. Studies have discovered that Americans living in rural areas are more likely to pass from the leading causes of death. It is harder to have access to modern health care in rural communities. Dr. Ryan Madder at Corewell Health is working on an innovative way to offer telerobotic interventions on people who are long distances away.

Dr. Madder created a robotic system that works on people’s hearts opening blockages in arteries as well as doing operations on people’s brains. Working at the Jacob and Lois Mol Cardiovascular Simulation Center, Dr. Madder has been working on adapting his technology to perform remote operations hundreds of miles away. The idea came to Dr. Madder awhile using the robotic arm to operate in another room. Right now, where you live determines if you live according to Dr. Madder. Lots of communities in rural areas have limited options when it comes to healthcare. This robotic technology can help fill the gap and give more opportunities to people to live.

Sponsor DeVos Family Foundation