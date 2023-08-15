GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Home Repair Services is a nonprofit organization that has specialized in post-purchase homeownership services since 1979. Since its inception, Home Repair Services has served over 35,000 Kent County residents.

Its services include free hands-on training for home repair, financial management classes, affordable kitchen cabinets, design and support for remodeling projects, emergency home repairs when health or safety is at risk, accessibility modifications for those with mobility impairments, and home maintenance check-ups.

Home Repair Services also partners with other organizations in the community that support homeowners.

Residents in the 49507 community developed the Neighborhood Strong program as a resource for all families in the area with the ongoing support of Amplify GR and Home Repair Services. This effort aims to keep residents in their homes, increase stability for families, provide funding for home repairs and reduce displacement in the community.

“Working together, AmplifyGR and Home Repair Services seek to come alongside neighbors in the 49507 area to help all thrive and prosper. Their unique partnership works to ensure homeowners have the resources they need to stay in their homes, creating a safe and stable environment for their families. I’m inspired by the work these wonderful organizations are doing to make our community a better place,” said Maria DeVos, Amplify GR board member and Home Repair Services supporter.

Owning and maintaining a home is an investment far beyond the point of purchase. Unexpected home repairs can be difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. This program comes alongside homeowners and helps support those needs.

Learn more about Home Repair Services classes and how you get can involved here.

