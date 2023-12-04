GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Established in 1995 by Dan and Pamella DeVos, the Griffins Youth Foundation was created to enhance the lives of kids through hockey and ice-related sports. With an emphasis on healthy lifestyles, academic excellence, and community involvement, the program removes barriers for any child ages 4-18 years old interested in playing hockey.

One of the most unique parts is that it’s free. The Griffins Youth Foundation eliminates the financial and logistical barriers that prevent many children from playing the sport. All players participate free of charge, with the equipment and ice time provided by the foundation.

“I just love this program because I love the kids, I love the families, and I love the opportunities that we give the kids,” Julie Gleason from the Griffins Youth Foundation said. “They do not need to bring anything. They can come straight from school, from home, from wherever, and everything they need is here,” she added.

Participants practice one day a week and participate in games on Saturday. It’s a great way to ease into playing the game of hockey without a huge time commitment. Practices and games take place at Griff’s Ice House and the season starts in November and goes through March.

“It’s very helpful, especially for kids in our community who are underprivileged and need to have programs like this to build their social skills and teamwork. I think it’s great for them,” a parent stated.

Kids who participate in the program receive lessons both on and off the ice. They are encouraged to take advantage of additional resources provided by the program, including health and wellness training, reading assistance, career fairs, and college tours. The Griffins Youth Foundation believes that the development of healthy habits, attention to studies, and continued education after high school is important and stressed to players of all ages.

“Every time these kids come through these doors, they’re excited, and they’re happy to be here,” Cole DeVos, Board Member of the Griffins Youth Foundation, said. “Hockey is an expensive sport, and to be able to lift that financial burden from these families is super awesome, and it’s important, and you see the impact it has on these kids.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Griffin’s Youth Foundation visit https://www.griffinskids.org/

Sponsored by the DeVos Family Foundation