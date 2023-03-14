GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan Construction Institute (WMCI) was created as a need to provide a way for students and professionals to grow in the construction industry. Connecting students with employers and hands on field experience, students of the WMCI are given the best preparation, as they head towards careers in the construction industry. The institute has 3 types of students High School students, adult students and industry professionals looking to continue their lifelong learning.

One of the goals and hopes of the West Michigan Construction Institute is top make a difference in the lives of those in the community who desire to become builders. One example of a business that is affiliated with the WMCI is Rockford Construction. They are a major donor as well as a participant in some of the classes offered. They give students the opportunity to go out to job sites and even recruit and hire students from the WMCI. If you would like to learn more about the West Michigan Construction Institute or how to register for classes, click here.

Sponsor DeVos Family Foundation