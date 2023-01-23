Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
38°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Top Stories
‘Not Dead Yet’ debuts Wednesday on ABC 4
Top Stories
New and returning series to watch on ABC in February
Top Stories
The ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ singalong airs Feb. 1 on …
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Photos: Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition
Gallery
Top Stories
Holland on Ice brings winter fun to the lakeshore
Gallery
Top Stories
Photos: Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan 2023
Gallery
Show your support for Heart Month this February
Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes …
Gallery
Maranda
Where You Live
Beautiful U
Talk Sooner
Park Parties
Top Stories
Engineering day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Video
Top Stories
Make the Big Game Super this year at Meijer
Video
Top Stories
Girl Scout Night with the Griffins
Video
Cashing in on tools and support in high inflated …
Video
Weekend Fun Guide 2/6-2/9
Video
Shifting Gears at the Michigan International Auto …
Video
Live Local
Live Local. Give Local.
eightWest
Top Stories
Grand Rapids Chamber’s summit explores various topics
Video
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Legal by Thacker Sleight
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
Remembering the life and legacy of Vincent Chin
Top Stories
Menopause 101: Tips and advice for women
Video
Top Stories
The demand is high for senior living in West Michigan
Video
Providing hope and support to the recovery community
Video
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits AARP Real Possibilities
Video
Disrupt aging: 60 is the new 60
Video
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
The DeVos Family Foundation
Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot
Top The DeVos Family Foundation Headlines