GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Colton Gayle is a Galesburg-Augusta First Grader that is making a difference. Colton participated in the Kids Heart Challenge, which is put on through the American Heart Association. He was named a Heart Hero for his efforts as he raised over $1,600 for his school. Colton is the first student in School history to raise over 1,000 individually. The entire School celebrated Colton with a very special honor, naming the gym after him! Total Colton was able to raise $2,053 dollars. Colton is just one of many testaments of how young people are truly changing our world. You can learn more about the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge here.