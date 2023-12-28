GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2023 has been an amazing year and we are so blessed to have great community partners who care about families! A huge thank you to each of these organizations who have contributed to making events like Maranda Park Party Recess, Beautiful U, Summer Reading Club, and so many other campaigns happen! These great partners truly are making a difference where you live!

THANK YOU!

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, BIGGBY Coffee, DeVos Family Foundation, Doing More. Together. Ottawa Area Schools, John Ball Zoo, Battle Creek Community Foundation, Holland Aquatic Center, School News Network, Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan.

We can’t wait to see what 2024 brings!