GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2023 KCPC Above the influence-Kent County Youth Summit is taking place on May 12. The annual Youth Summit is split this year into installments of virtual and in-person formats. The Youth Summit is an event for middle and high school students to come together for encouragement, acceptance and inspiration to love life above the influence. There is also an effort for positive change in the community. This year’s theme is Homecoming: The Return.

Maranda got to meet with the Above the Influence Youth Summit ambassadors. This is a team of young people that are ready to change the world and make a difference. This event is not a “day off” it’s a “day on.” The summit will be a big party, with a DJ, music, giveaways, T-shirts, and full of energy.

The reason behind the Above the Influence Summit is to support youth. The leaders of the summit care about young people’s voices and know they are the future. By developing their leadership skills at an early age, they can impact the future of the community in a positive way. At the end of the day, kids will learn that they are not alone and there are so many of their peers learning how to have fun and enjoy life without the influence of drugs and alcohol. You can learn more about the event as well as how to register your child or children here.