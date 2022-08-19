GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Kids are starting a new school year and it’s time to start new conversations about vaping. There has been a huge resurgence in vaping and e-cigarette usage in kids and teens. Right now, more than 2 million middle and high school students currently vape. While many young people see vaping as a cool, harmless thing to do, it can have detrimental health effects. Some E-cigarettes can have as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, which can accelerate how fast they get addicted.

Parents, caregivers and educators are invited to attend this Community Conversation to learn the latest facts/trends/legal realities about youth vaping as well as conversation starters and prevention resources. Emceed by Maranda, Wood TV, hear from a Grand Haven mother and her teenage son’s long-term recovery from vaping, prevention experts and medical providers. Sign up now to register for this free event here.