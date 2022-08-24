GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The wheels are turning for learning at Zinser Elementary School in Kenowa Hills. For many kindergarteners this is the first time being in school. The kids are very joyful and happy and are already setting their focus on learning. Kindergarten teacher Natalie Merryman says that she has her kids focused on working on setting goals and creating dreams. She is also focusing on teaching these kindergarteners the purpose of school and steering them ahead to their next destination, 1st grade.

Teachers and staff at Zinser Elementary School have focused on building relationships with kids which is the key for a successful school year. For the 2nd year in a row Zinser elementary school has been named a showcase school. Schools that get this honor demonstrate outstanding practices in cultural, early childhood education, special education, and teacher development. The goal at Zinser elementary is to value, support and empower every student, every day.

Sponsor School News Network