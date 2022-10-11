GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Air Zoo is always looking for new ways to connect kids with learning through fun hands-on activities. One of their latest programs, Homeschool discovery days, focusses on curriculum-based science that are geared toward home school groups. Any homeschooler can sign up and they do not have to be part of a group to participate. Best of all the science and fun experiments conducted in all meet Michigan’s next generation science standards. There is plenty of time to get involved with the program as It runs all the way through May of 2023.

Kids at one of the Homeschool discovery days got to make their own slime. They learned about the chemistry behind making slime and the different properties involved that create the slime. The kids got to get their hands dirty and make a mess all for the sake of learning which is the fun learning environment that the Air Zoo offers. A lot of these interactions are much different than those that children receive in traditional school.

The Air Zoo is a dynamic science center and aviation museum that offers fun rides, educational programs and so much more. They feature 107 aircraft and spacecraft between 2 buildings and even have a renovation center where they restore recovered aircraft. Right now, they are featuring a Southwest Michigan cultural membership. For the entire month of October if you have a membership to the Air Zoo, then you also get free entry to Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary and W.K. Kellogg Manor House.

