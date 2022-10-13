Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Jim Henson inspired generations of families with his puppets and now he continues to be a source of inspiration as his traveling exhibit The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited has come to the Grand Rapids Art Museum. This is the 8th venue that the exhibit has visited which is an offshoot from the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Touring with the exhibit is Bonnie Erickson, an American Costume designer who worked directly with Jim Henson for several years to help the magic come to life. Bonnie’s advice is to always follow your dreams because you never know what may happen. You can find more information about the exhibit here.