GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The YMCA has been bridging the generation gap with their generations program which is part of the great care they provide. The program was established to help employees with childcare. The children that participate are between 0 to 5 years old. Staff and residents play with the kids by doing fun activities such as swimming or fishing. The program is open to not only YMCA employees but also the community. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is celebrating their 30th anniversary of their partnership with Porter Hills Village.

It is important for generations to work and play together. It is also important to get involved in the community and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has open positions to be a staff member. They also have open positions to be a lead or assistant teacher. They accept all levels of teachers; you do not have to be a professional teacher to participate. There are also special benefits offered by the YMCA for full time employees. All staff members receiver a YMCA membership as well as discounts on sports programs, swimming lessons, and other classes.

The YMCA has 28 locations throughout West Michigan which provide morning and afternoon childcare with meals provided and educational activities. You can check out their website to see all their locations as well as which one best fits. There are currently open positions in all YMCA locations.

