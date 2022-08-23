GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Priority Health is partnering with MomsBloom to help provide support to mothers in their postpartum period. Priority Health understands that families are the core to the community. Having a baby is a challenging time for many mothers and families as many become parents for the first time. The postpartum period is one of the most important parts of a mother’s health as her body is transforming back into its pre pregnancy form.

MomsBloom provides free postpartum support for babies 0 top 3 months, often titled the 4th trimester. The services they offer take a load off of mom’s back while she gets adjusted after giving birth and to life with a newborn. The services are done by volunteers and include anything from holding the baby for a while for a short nap or shower, checking for postpartum depression or anxiety, and being a helping hand in everyday needs.

There are many reasons behind this partnership between Priority Health and MomsBloom in helping postpartum mothers. But one statistic really stands out when it comes to a difference in mortality rates in childbirth. Did you know that a college educated black woman is three times more likely to die in childbirth or one year postpartum then a college educated white women? Priority Health and MomsBloom are trying to fill that gap and bring needs to all members of the community.

If you want to get involved, MomsBloom is currently in need of volunteers. There are several of families waiting for support right now. There are so many benefits to volunteering besides just helping out the family in need. Most volunteers say that they get more out of the experience than the family they are helping. You can check out the volunteer opportunities as well as other ways you can help here.

