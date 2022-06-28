GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Curiosity is overflowing this summer at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Kids Pre-K through high school have the chance to explore the wonders of the world around them in Camp Curious. They will have a special chance to create, experiment and discover many things at the Museum. With a variety of offerings for all ages, Camp Curious is going on now and goes all the way through mid-August.

Also returning this summer after an extensive renovation is the museum’s 1928 Spillman Carousel. For the last 25 years this has been an iconic part of Downtown Grand Rapids. Admission is free for all visitors with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

If you are a child 17 or younger from Kent County, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is offering free admission. This is a way for the Museum to say thank you to Kent County for passing a millage to support the museum. Also, the General Admission fee is reduced for Kent County Residents, and free parking will be offered with the purchase of admission.

