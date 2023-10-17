GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) The Grand Rapids Public Museum is inviting visitors to explore the secret and curious world of bugs. A brand new exhibit just opened that features four immersive chambers, where visitors can experience the exciting world of insects. Maranda got to meet the orchid mantis, which hunts its prey while disguised as a beautiful flower. Visitors can also take part in an interactive experience where you take on the role of a bee defending its hive from a hornet.

The exhibit is also the perfect stop for school groups. Students and teachers can delve into the world of insects through the immersive displays and experiences offered by the museum. Schools can book a field trip to see this exhibit as part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum experience.

