GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now and it is a great time to bring the entire family down as there is something for everyone. Young kids can have the opportunity to drive the track as there is a small race area set up, if you’re a dog lover, Subaru has a dog area! There is also a Society for Automotive Engineers where several colleges have come out and designed vehicles they built for display. There is something for everyone at the Michigan International Auto Show, one of the coolest exhibits happens to be Care on Canvas.

Care on Canvas has a vehicle that kids, and adults can paint. One of their completed cars, provided by Fox Motors, was designed by children from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Mary Free Bed. One of the artists, is Aaron Coon. Aaron has an incredible story as he just celebrated being free of cancer yesterday. The other artist, Kendall Beisiegel is from Mary Free Bed and her artwork is complementary to Aaron’s. Cynthia Hagedorn, Director of Care on Canvas, gave these kids an empty canvas to work on and come together to make a beautiful piece of art.

The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now through February 5th. You can learn more information about what the Michigan International Auto Show has to offer to you and your family here.