GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The children at Northpoint Elementary School in Grand Rapids are just some of the kids that are happily surprised by the American veterans at American Legion post 258. The post made up of veterans from the Navy, Marines and Coastguard work hard now to serve the next generation by handing out free dictionaries to 3rd graders across Grand Rapids.

The books these veterans are handing out are geared specifically for third graders. They get their books through donated money as well as through their own funds. These dictionaries come from the Dictionary project, which goal is to assist and give all students the opportunity to become better writers. We would like to thank these veterans for their service and for caring for our community and kids!