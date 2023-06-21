GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-The Students at Lowell High School are engaging in guitar building. They are learning how to create a guitar by hand from just scraps of wood and metal. Chris Phillips, Technology Teacher at Lowell High School, got the idea to build the guitars from guitarbuilding.org. With the help from the Lowell community fund, they were able to get a grant to purchase the machines and materials the students needed to create the guitars.

Each student received a kit and were given almost entirely free range on building the guitars. Starting with the head stock, students learned how to put together the guitars and even added some personal touches to them. Students engaged in using different machinery and learned hands on the process of creating a guitar. Students then hooked up their guitar and were able to have a jam session with their newly made instruments. You can learn more about the program here.

Sponsor School News Network