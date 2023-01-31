GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Kent Career Tech Center has almost 30 career technical education programs to prepare its students for college and careers. Students can gain college credits as well as industry credentials that give them the competitive edge going into the workforce. Did you know that each year Kent Career Tech Center gives out over 4000 college credits? Best of all these programs are free students in Kent County.

Today we got to take a deeper look at one of their technical education programs the health careers foundation course. This course teaches kids medical terminology, hands on experience such as learning how to take blood pressure, dissections, injections, and all other sorts of fun things that will ready students for the workforce. Students also get the chance to become CPR certified. There are also 2nd year programs that students can get involved in that include medical assisting, learning EMT and biomedical tech.

Most of the students that participate are juniors, so this helps them learn what they want to do and helps give them a head start toward college. The goal at the Kent Career Tech Center is to also prepare students to be better prepared at being adults. Teaching them to become professionals and good individuals in the workforce. You can learn more about the Kent Career Tech Center here.

There are 2 great events coming up where you can come out and see everything that the Kent Career Tech Center has to offer! The open house will take place on February 7th and 8th at 5pm. You can learn more about the open house here.

Sponsor Kent ISD