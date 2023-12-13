GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Students and teachers at the Pine Grove Learning Center in Wyoming, MI, are getting into the holiday spirit by creating festive artwork!

Between building gingerbread houses, printing holiday designs, and drawing colorful snowflakes, these projects help students express themselves and improve their mobility skills, adaptive behaviors and academics.

“We are having a great time, and that’s what’s important,” Lori Reuben, art specialist at Pine Grove Learning Center, said. “They’re expressing themselves and telling us they’re happy, which is very important.”

At the Pine Grove Learning Center, you’ll find fantastic students and phenomenal educators dedicated to serving “students with special needs who have moderate to severe cognitive impairments, are severely multiply impaired, or have autism from Kindergarten through age 26,” a description reads on Kent ISD’s website.

“I love teaching, especially these students. Just to watch them overcome all the adversity that they do, and to still be learners, achievers and to do it all with a smile on their face,” Rachel See, special education teacher at Pine Grove Learning Center, said.

Learn more about the Pine Grove Learning Center and Kent ISD’s plethora of special needs center programs here.

