GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Congratulations to April Makley, International Braille Institute Teacher of the Year 2023.

Makley works as a teacher consultant for the visually impaired at Kent ISD. She inspires children to believe in themselves and gives them the confidence to take the next step forward. You can read the full story here on Kent ISD’s website. You can learn more about Kent ISD’s Visually Impaired Services here.

