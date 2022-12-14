GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Criminal Justice Students at the Kent Career Tech Center, which is a program of Kent Intermediate School District, got busy packaging boxes of goodies to help families in need this holiday season. The Criminal Justice program partnered with In the Image to help local families directly in the Grand Rapids area. Over the past few weeks, the students were encouraged to bring in essential items to collect for In the Image. This ties in perfectly with what the criminal justice students are learning as they learn to become public servants.

One of the biggest values that the Kent Career Tech Center preaches is service above self. Helping In the Image helps these students grasp fully the sense of why they are helping people. Everyone who goes into Criminal Justice wants to help others. There is a lot more to criminal justice than what you see on TV. It is more than just going to the scene of a crime or being in the court room. According to top Ben Hawkins, Criminal Justice Instructor, it is everything from being on time, having a good attitude and being a partner for the people in the community. You can learn more about the Criminal Justice Program at the Kent Career Tech Center in this inspiring video here.

In the Image mission is to provide a shopping experience for people in need who may not have enough money to afford the essential items they need. Their vision is that everyone in need of clothing and household items should be able to get what they need free of cost at their welcoming shopping environment. You can find more information and ways that you can get involved with In The Image here.

Sponsor School News Network