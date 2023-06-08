GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — You are never too young to start making music. Students in grades K-4 at East Oakview Elementary can now study music theory, thanks to grants from the Northview Education Foundation and East Oakview’s PTC.

There are currently 24 MIDI controllers that students use to create music on their Chromebooks. The students are using kid-friendly music-making software programs. Students get to select instruments, create beats and chords, and then layer them onto multiple tracks, creating music. You can read the full article written by Morgan Jarema on School News Network’s website about the East Oakview Elementary students here.

