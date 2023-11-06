GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Kent Intermediate School District is amplifying the voices of students and educators through an empowering and insightful event!

On Monday, Oct. 30, the second annual “Listen. Learn. Lead. State of the Student” was held at Grand Valley State University. At the event, students and educators from around Kent County shared their experiences in school and updates on initiatives aimed at addressing student needs and empowering them to be successful after high school.

Dr. Ron Gorman, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services at Kent ISD, discussed the imperativeness of creating a space where students can share their journeys of navigating school with the community.

“We’re ultimately uplifting student voice. We want authentic student experiences to resonate with our community,” he said. “But, then we also get to hear from the leaders in their school districts as it relates to how they’re supporting our students. So, we have community leaders, elected officials, superintendents of schools, principals of schools, parents and most importantly the approximately forty-five students who serve on our student leadership community,” he added.

In addition to hearing from students, the event featured remarks from Dr. Gorman and Grand Valley State University President Dr. Philomena Mantella and a panel discussion with superintendents.

Learn more about how “Listen. Learn. Lead. State of the Student” is positively elevating student voices and educational initiatives to support their success during Maranda’s segment featured above.

