GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Kent ISD have educators doing yoga as part of a program called Thrive!, aimed at helping educators stay healthy both mentally and physically! Over the past few years, schools have really prioritized the mental health of their students and now they’re extending that to their teachers and educators as well, so that they can be their best selves for their students each day in the classroom. The program is designed to promote self care and self awareness for school staff anywhere in the district.

They offer yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays, mindfulness virtual sessions on Mondays and then a Thriving Educator series that occurs 4 times. The program has seen an increase in participants each week but their goal is to just help one staff member or educator with their mental health. Kent ISD is also hosting a special Thrive! 5k on the Kent ISD campus on May 30th! You can register for the run/walk or even sign up to be a volunteer by clicking here.

