GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda headed to the Kent Career Tech Center today where she visited the center’s Graphic Communications program students. These students took Maranda through their designing and printing process and even surprised her with some fun Where You Live products.

If you’re looking to get your student involved in unique Tech Center program’s like this, visit thetechcenter.org for more information and enrollment. Your student will be able to explore different program options and open their eyes to a wide range of career paths.

Sponsored by School News Network