GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Kids are busy creating and using their imagination at the ArtPrize Oasis! On Thursday, Maranda joined students from Woodbridge Elementary in Zeeland and her friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to see how kids learned to express their feelings through art.

Interactive activities included using colors and expressive smiley faces to represent their emotions. It’s all about helping kids build confidence in sharing their thoughts when doing so with words may be difficult.

If you’re a parent, guardian, or aspiring educator looking for unique ways to help kids learn, check out these fantastic additional resources! To learn more about Pine Rest Christian Mental Health’s programs and community resources, click here.

Learn with Wimee! Wimee, “a lovable robot puppet that loves to make new friends and help kids increase their literacy and storytelling skills,” just launched a new book titled, “Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors.” Illustrated by ArtPrize artists, the book takes readers on an adventure filled with creativity and imagination. And, if you’re in downtown Grand Rapids, check out the Wimee store and studio, located at 125 Ottawa Ave NW Suite 150 and Wimee’s Words Live.

Kent ISD’s Great Start Readiness Program Kent ISD is offering free and high-quality preschool to families who qualify for its Great Start Readiness Program. According to Kent ISD, “a high-quality preschool program has a very significant, long-term, positive effect on children. Specifically, children who attend high-quality preschool programs are more prepared for school, including the demonstration of clear, positive effects on children’s early literacy and mathematics skills, and are less likely to be identified as having special needs or to be held back in elementary school than children who did not attend preschool.” Learn more information and view the eligibility requirements here.

West Michigan Teacher Collaborative Are you or someone you know aspiring to become an educator? The West Michigan Teacher Collaborative wants to help you achieve these professional goals! If you’re ready to become an excellent teacher or a West Michigan teacher looking to advance your career, learn more about the West Michigan Teacher Collaborative’s programs here. The West Michigan Teacher Collaborative offers paid tuition, working stipends and professional learning communities.

