GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Great Start Readiness Program has openings now for free high-quality preschool for families of children who turn 4 by December 1. Enrollment for this school year is open now and continues as long as spots in classrooms are available.

Families can enroll their four-year-old children in full-day preschool classrooms throughout the area. Most locations offer preschool Monday through Thursday, and new this fall, some Great Start Readiness Program classrooms are offering preschool on Fridays, too. Families interested in the five day option must call Great Start Readiness Program at 616-447-2409 to find locations where this option is available.

“Enrollment in affordable, high-quality preschool is one of the best ways to prepare children for success in school and life,” said Ashley Karsten, Director of Early Childhood at Kent ISD. “We are excited to be able to offer Great Start Readiness Program preschool to more families than ever this year and to expand this program to five full days a week in many areas.”

There are many openings now throughout Kent ISD public school districts and in community-based programs such as Childtime, Tutor Time, YMCA and Milestone centers. Families are encouraged to apply and learn more about openings and schedules by contacting Great Start Readiness Program at 616-447-2409 or visiting www.kentisd.org/early-childhood/great-start-readiness-preschool.

About Kent ISD

Kent ISD is a regional educational service agency devoted to achievement for all students. We provide instructional and administrative services to more than 300 schools, 20 public districts, three non-public districts, and many public school academies and non-public schools within our boundaries. We serve the broader community by helping our schools prepare nearly 102,000 students for school and life success.

