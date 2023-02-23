GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Kent ISD has introduced a new initiative that focuses on connecting students with their careers and schools with employers. Kent ISD Career chats is a 40-minute-long virtual series that occurs weekly. These virtual career chats give 7th to 12th graders the opportunity to directly hear from professionals in fields that those students are interested. They get to hear about what those professionals do, what there day-today workload is like, the responsibilities they hold, as well as more ways to learn about that career.

Career Chats are a new part of a new Career and Talent Development initiative that Kent ISD’s created from the feedback expressed by parents, community members, businesses and local districts. You can learn more about the Virtual Career Exploration series here. You can read the full article about the new initiative here.

