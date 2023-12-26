GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a high need currently for adoption and foster care in Michigan. We talk to Samaritas about this need and about the story of a couple that added to their family with six siblings!

Samaritas has helped serve the community for almost 90 years with programs to help Michigan’s disadvantaged families and individuals. Samaritas is the largest foster care and adoption organization in the state and offers a full suite of family preservation programs and Substance Use Disorder services to help keep families together. If you’re looking to adopt or foster or maybe just want to donate your time or resources, visit Samaritas.org.

Sponsored by Samaritas.