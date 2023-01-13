GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas works hard to ensure and hopes that foster children can stay together with their families when they are adopted. That is why they are so happy to share this touching story of Ralph and Linda Land who were able to keep 10 siblings together and connected for the rest of their lives. Working with the Samaritas, Ralph and Linda were able to adopt 6 out of 10 siblings and create a special connection with the other two families who adopted the other 4 siblings.

Ralph and Linda are dedicated to ensuring a loving and warm future for these children, and you can too for thousands of children in West Michigan and in our country who need our support. Here is a surprising statistic from the National Center for Youth Law.

You can find out ways you can get involved and how easy Samaritas makes it to become a foster parent here.

