GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Samaritas are inviting you to become an “agent of change” this September at the Be the Rock Gala. The event will take place on Monday, September 19th at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids. Attendees can look forward to hearing from Olympic Gold Medalist, professional skate, Adoptive Father, Cancer survivor and advocate, and best selling Author, Scott Hamilton.

Get ready for an evening full of fun that will ultimately help raise funds for Samaritas to continue to serve the state of Michigan in such a profound way. Over 14,000 people benefit from the fund raised. By attending Be the Rock Gala you can help save children and families globally. It is your turn to be the rock that causes a ripple.

To purchase tickets and learn more about this event and the good work of Samaritas visit samaritas.org/BeTheRock.

