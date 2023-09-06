GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Monday, Sept. 18, Samaritas will host its annual “Be the Rock Gala” at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, MI. This event invites the community to unite and “make a world of difference” in tens of thousands of Michigan children, families, and seniors’ lives through Samaritas’ life-changing programs and services.

For six hours, guests can enjoy live entertainment, immersive experiences, delicious food, presentations, a live auction, and an impactful keynote speech from an esteemed lifestyle expert, television personality, carpenter and philanthropist Carter Oosterhouse.

The Michigan native recently caught up with Maranda to share his excitement about being a part of the Samaritas “Be the Rock Gala” and furthering the nonprofit organization’s mission of helping “Michigan’s disadvantaged families and individuals thrive” through its various programs, services and housing solutions.

As the founder of Carter’s Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to building and developing community parks and playgrounds in low-income areas in an effort to promote healthy living, Carter understands the importance of cultivating spaces where people can feel a sense of support and belonging. Since its founding in 2006, Carter’s Kids has built over 100 playgrounds for children across the country.

Carter Oosterhouse, photo courtesy of Samaritas/Carter Oosterhouse

“I love when I have the opportunity to make over someone’s home because it’s like a new beginning. But what I really love is when I’m involved in helping people find a space, a home to be in, because it is just the most wonderful moment, some of the best moments of my life. So being involved with Samaritas and being at the Gala is going to be a fun night,” Carter said.

Cheers to coming together to create a ripple effect of transforming entire communities one life at a time!

Learn more about Samaritas’ “Be the Rock Gala” here.

Sponsored by Samaritas