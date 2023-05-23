GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- To make a change in the community, all you need is an open heart. Samaritas comes alongside foster families to give them the tools and the support they need. Rachel and Andy VanGarderen have opened their hearts and homes to children in need with the help of our friends at Samaritas.

Maranda sat down with them and talked about their journey. The VanGarderens had long thought about adoption. After participating in a training session, they learned about different ways to help, and decided to pursue foster care.

While it is not always easy, the VanGarderens do not guard their hearts. Their home is open and loving, and they care for every child that comes through their doors. One of the hardest parts is saying goodbye.

Samaritas understands the importance of always having someone to support foster families during difficult times. They focus on building relationships through consistency and connecting foster parents with resources and others for support. You can learn more about all the services that Samaritas has to offer here.