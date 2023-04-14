GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas is always looking for affordable housing solutions. They have accessible living for those in need in various communities. Maranda had the opportunity to tour Samaritas’ affordable living in Muskegon.

This housing unit has four floors, offering 53 identical units to a diverse range of community members in Muskegon. The affordable living space also has community rooms featuring TVs, puzzles and activities that encourage residents to congregate.

It is incredible to see how the needs of many community members are satisfied, as every member has a unique story. Affordable housing is essential in the community, and Samaritas’ efforts make an enormous difference in West Michigan. Learn more about Samaritas’ mission and initiatives here.

Sponsor Samaritas