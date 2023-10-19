GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For nearly 90 years, Samaritas has provided quality care to its senior residents through a full continuum of services, including independent and assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing options within a faith-based family community.

After receiving a grant from a local family, Samaritas established an innovative space for seniors with dementia. Known as the Nook, this cozy and welcoming area offers residents a low-simulation environment to alleviate anxiety and stress through relaxation, meditation, reading books, and viewing images and videos of calming scenery on an LED screen.

Samaritas staff are also trained on the stages of dementia and ways to support residents whose memory, thinking and social abilities are affected.

Michelle Dubridge from Samaritas joins Maranda to provide a walkthrough of the Nook and the benefits of establishing this resource for seniors.

To learn more about Samaritas and its provided services, visit samaritas.org/Senior-Living.

