GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Our friends at Samaritas are excited to invite the West Michigan community to their annual “Be the Rock Gala” on Monday, Sept. 18. The evening of fun takes place at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, bringing many people together to support Samaritas’ vital programs and services “that minster to Michigan’s most vulnerable people and celebrate the impact we are making together.”

Samaritas’ profound initiative, “Be the Rock that Starts the Ripple,” encourages us all to be a ripple of transformation for the people we serve. During the annual gala, the nonprofit organization will honor several individuals like Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, who have dedicated their time and work to serving the community! Maranda recently sat down with Mayor Bliss to discuss her commitment of cultivating positive economic and environmental change in our area and her excitement to be honored at Samaritas’ gala!

Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees!

To learn more about this year’s honorees and event, visit samaritas.org/BeTheRock

