GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is less than one month away and you can feel the excitement in the community. As training sessions and other methods of preparation have taken place for the run, it is important not to forget about Amway Riverbank Run’s four wonderful charity partners. Maranda talked with Sasha Wolff, founder and executive director at Still I Run. Still I Run’s mission is to promote running and community to beat the stigma around mental illness.

The organization is offering an incentive to run on its behalf. If you select Still I Run and make a $250 minimum donation you will receive a Still I Run jersey. If you donate $500, you will also receive a hat. Still I Run combines two things proven to overcome anxiety and depression: movement and community. When people come together it is amazing what they can accomplish and how they can help support others in the community.

There is still time to sign up for the Amway River Bank Run. You can run, walk or volunteer. You can sign up and learn more information here.

Sponsor Amway River Bank Run