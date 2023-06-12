GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is here which means it’s time for Summer Reading Club! Kids can enjoy reading books all summer with free programs and awesome prizes such as: tickets to the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo and prizes from Meijer. You could even win the grand prize – a trip to Auburn Hills to visit Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.
You can sign up at your local library – participating libraries are listed below.
Kent District Library
- Alpine
- Alto
- Amy Van Andel
- Byron
- Caledonia
- Cascade
- Comstock
- East Grand Rapids
- Englehardt
- Gaines
- Grandville
- Kelloggsville
- Kentwood
- Krause Memorial
- Nelson
- Plainfield
- Spencer
- Tyrone
- Walker
- Wyoming
- Bookmobile
Grand Rapids Public Library
- Main
- Madison Square
- Ottawa Hills
- Seymour
- Van Belkum
- West Leonard
- West Side
- Yankee Clipper
Muskegon District Library
- Bookmobile
- Dalton
- Egleston
- Holton
- Library for the Visually and Physically Disabled
- Montague
- Muskegon Heights
- Muskegon Township
- North Muskegon
- Norton Shores
- Ravenna
Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library
Coopersville Area District Library
Crystal Community Library (see Carson City)
Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville
Georgetown Township Public Library
Saranac Clarksville District Library
Saugatuck-Douglas District Library
Thornapple-Kellogg School & Community Library
Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library