GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Priority health wants to help moms going through pregnancy by walking alongside them and offering supportive and helpful resources through mom’s pregnancy journey. They offer wonderful programs and resources to support mom such as their PriorityMOM and the Maternal Infant Health Program. Priority Health is here for the entire community and wants to provide added support so every mom can deliver the healthiest baby possible.

Priority Health has expanded its PriorityMOM program to include more members. PriorityMOM is a maternity management programs that walks alongside expectant mothers and helps to reduce the cost of maternity care, reduce the occurrence of preterm births, and postpartum readmissions. Another great program that Priority Health offers for free is the Maternal Infant Health Program. This program is free for Priority health Medicaid members and helps by providing regular in-home visits by a nurse, nutritionist, or a community health worker.

Did you know that Priority Health was the first insurer in Michigan to give incentive to providers who adopt the CenteringPregnancy care model? This model that focusses on prenatal care helps to support healthier outcomes and helps reduce racial health disparities.

