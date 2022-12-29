GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Priority Health understands the importance of reading to our children from birth. That is why they have partnered with Reach out and Read Michigan to make sure that every child, regardless of where they live, or what resources they have, so they are able to read. Did you know that 80 percent of brain development happens during the first couple months after birth? Pediatricians are recommending that we read to our children straight from birth.

Reach out and Read Michigan is the local affiliate of the national organization Reach out and Read. Their entire goal is to get books in the hand of children through the prescription at their well child visits during their medical home well child visit. How it works is Reach out and Read provides medical providers with books that they can give to their patients. Each time a child goes for a checkup the medical provider asset the child’s skill and gives the parents the book to read to the child. Research shows that if you read to your child every day for at least 20 minutes from birth then they are twice a s likely to have a higher literacy engagement by 3rd grade.

