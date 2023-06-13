GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Priority Health has partnered with Gran Fondo and Upcycle Bikes, bringing safe fun cycling to communities in West Michigan.

Cycling is low-impact and a great activity that all ages can get involved with. Dr. James Forshee, Senior VP and Chief Medical Officer for Priority Health explains some benefits of cycling including how it can help with chronic disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and so much more. Just moving your body with something so low-impact like cycling can be a great way to get your metabolism up which helps with weight.

On top of it all, cycling is a great way to socialize. That’s why Priority Health has partnered this year with Grand Rapids Gran Fondo and Upcycle Bikes.

Upcycle Bikes, founded by Rick Armbruster, collects and refurbishes adult size bikes and then donates them to the community for people who need affordable transportation.

This year Upcycle Bikes will be giving away bikes to those in need, at Grand Rapids Gran Fondo, an event for the whole family returning this year, Saturday June 24th, to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids.

Jon Conkling, co-founder of Tris4health, says Gran Fondo is for all ages and all levels of bikers. With a downtown start and finish, there is something for everyone at Gran Fondo. Whether it is a long ride to the lakeshore, or just through Millenium Park with the family. All the details and biking routes are on Grand Rapids Gran Fondo’s website.

Don’t miss out on this fun family event, there is still lots of time to register. For more information or to register for Gran Fondo click here.

