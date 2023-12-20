GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s cold and flu season and a common question on the minds of many is how to keep themselves and loved ones healthy.

Maranda meets with Dr. David Rzeszutko, Vice President of Medical & Clinical Operations at Priority Health, to share practical tips for boosting your immune system.

“This time of year can be difficult as we are more susceptible to cold viruses. To stay healthy day-to-day, focus on eating a balanced diet, drink water and get plenty of rest, make time to unwind and connect with others, and be active,” Dr. Rzeszuto says.

“Steps you can take to get out in front of illnesses include getting vaccinated, washing your hands frequently, and if you’re sick, stay home. Remember, preventive care is included as a benefit in most Priority Health plans, which means Priority Health pays the cost in full. Stay healthy and take full advantage of your health plan benefits!”

To learn more, watch the segment featured above and visit priorityhealth.com.

Sponsored by Priority Health