GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Prenatal Infection Prevention Month and our friends at Priority Health want to shine some light on this important issue. Prenatal Infection is any infection that a mother can experience during the course of her pregnancy. While symptoms can vary, infection can be very serious to the baby and should be addressed immediately. Prenatal doctor visits are crucial in helping combat prenatal infection because its at these visits where such infection an be identified and treated. Priority Health is empowering expecting parents to ask questions and seek help to promote healthy babies and health moms!

>>>Take a look for more information on prenatal Infection Prevention!

Sponsored by Priority Health